SC allows sharing of resolution plan of real estate firm Unitech

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the resolution plan of the newly-constituted board for Unitech Ltd can be shared on its portal to solicit suggestions from the stakeholders to help the resurrection of the embattled real estate firm. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, took note of the suggestions of lawyer Pawanshree Agrawal, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae, that if the court wished, then the resolution plan may be shared with the parties on the portal.

"A resolution plan has been submitted by the newly-constituted Board of Unitech Limited. In order to disseminate information of the resolution plan to stakeholders, we request the amicus curiae, Pawanshree Agrawal, to upload a copy of the plan, together with IA No…filed by the new Board on the web portal maintained by him in pursuance of the orders of this court. "The amicus curiae will collate suggestions received and tabulate them in his report. Suggestions shall be submitted to the amicus curiae within a period of ten days of the uploading of the resolution on the web portal. The amicus curiae shall share the suggestions which are received by him with counsel who has entered appearance on behalf of the new Board of Directors," the top court said in its order.

The top court said that suggestions be given to the amicus within a period of 10 days from the date of uploading of the resolution plan. The resolution plan is submitted by the newly-constituted board of the realty firm under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code). On January 20 this year, in a respite to over 12,000 hassled home buyers of Unitech, the top court had allowed the Centre to take total management control of the realty firm and appoint a new board of nominee directors.

Taking note of the plight of hassled home buyers, the court in January this year allowed the Centre to take total management control of the realty firm and appoint a new board of nominee directors. It had then approved the name of retired Haryana cadre IAS officer Yudvir Singh Malik as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the new board and directed that existing board of directors of the company would stand superseded. The bench will now deal with the issue of the resolution plan of the real estate firm on August 24.

The bench then dealt with the report of the amicus curiae on the disbursal of money to the fixed deposit holders and asked the apex court registry to start disbursing the money to the depositors within a week. "By the order of this court dated February 10, Rs 47.4 crores is to be released to fixed deposit holders of the age of sixty years and above. The amicus curiae has indicated that advance receipts have not been issued by the Registry… The Registry is directed to commence the process within one week and complete it within a period of three weeks of commencement," it said, adding that the registration of FD holders be allowed on the web portal to enable them to collect their maturity amount.

The top court then dealt with the disbursal of provident fund to former employees of Unitech Ltd. "In order to facilitate the disbursement of the PF and other dues to the former employees on an expeditious basis, we direct that the amounts shall be disbursed by the Registry in the names of the concerned ex-employees, as indicated in the chart to be submitted by the amicus curiae," it said.

The amount disbursed for PF dues of each employee shall be separately communicated by the apex court's registry to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Delhi (South) as advised by the amicus, it said. The bench also referred to the report of the Justice (retd) S N Dhingra commission with regard to the status of sale of land of the firm at Bangalore and in Chennai. The one-man panel was set up to fast-track sale of assets of the firm to ensure that grievances of home buyers are redressed.

In 2018, the top court had directed a forensic audit of Unitech Ltd and its sister concerns and subsidiaries by Samir Paranjpe, Partner, Forensic and Investigation Services in M/s Grant Thornton India. The forensic auditors had submitted their report which said that Unitech Ltd received around Rs 14,270 crore from 29,800 homebuyers mostly between 2006-2014 and around Rs 1,805 crore from six financial institutions for the construction of 74 projects. The audit revealed that around Rs 5,063 crore of home buyers'' money and around Rs 763 crore of fund received from financial institutions were not utilised by the company and high value investments were made off-shore tax-haven countries between 2007-2010. Recently on July 7, the apex court had granted interim bail to Unitech Ltd promoter Sanjay Chandra, who was in jail since August 2017 for allegedly siphoning off home buyers'' money, on "humanitarian grounds" as both his parents have tested positive for COVID-19.