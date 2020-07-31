Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

DHS agents remain on standby in the city and National Guard troops could be sent in should state police be overrun, DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News after Trump threatened such action on Thursday Separately, a DHS spokesman said Wolf had ordered an intelligence unit to stop collecting information on American journalists covering protests in Portland after a media report on the practice.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:42 IST
Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. The agents withdrew under a deal between Oregon's Democratic governor and U.S. officials to end a deployment that sparked a standoff between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic mayors over the use of federal officers in their cities.

A few hundred people demonstrated outside the federal courthouse until around 2 a.m. when they left of their own accord, according to a Reuters reporter. On previous nights they had been dispersed with tear gas and other munitions fired by federal agents. "Things went a lot better last night, last night was the first night in about two months that our officers and agents inside the federal court building there in Portland didn't come under a direct and immediate threat of being burned alive," said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, whose Border Tactical Unit officers have been among Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents in Portland.

Trump sent federal forces to confront what he called a "beehive of terrorists" in Portland who have set fires and broken windows at the courthouse since late May when protests against police violence began after the death of George Floyd. Democratic mayors said the deployment had escalated tensions at anti-racism protests and was political theater for Trump's "law and order" campaign ahead of the Nov.3 election.

A breakthrough came after Oregon Governor Kate Brown agreed to send around 100 state police to the courthouse and Portland police cleared a nearby park used as a protest staging ground, Scott said. DHS agents remain on standby in the city and National Guard troops could be sent in should state police be overrun, DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News after Trump threatened such action on Thursday

Separately, a DHS spokesman said Wolf had ordered an intelligence unit to stop collecting information on American journalists covering protests in Portland after a media report on the practice. The Washington Post on Thursday reported that the department compiled "intelligence reports" on journalists using a government system meant to share information about suspected terrorists and violent actors.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Locust control operations done so far in over 4.56 lakh hectares: Govt

Continuing fight against desert locusts, the agriculture ministry on Friday said the control operations against the crop threatening migratory pest have so far been carried out in more than 4.56 hectares area of 10 states. On July 30, the c...

NHAI clears Rs 4k cr project; to provide faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana

The NHAI has cleared a Rs 4,000 crore project that includes faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday. This will be part of the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katr...

Committed to bringing back all stranded Indians abroad, Centre tells HC

The Centre on Friday informed the Madras high court that it is committed to bringing back all Tamils stranded aboard in a phased manner. It further undertook to operate as many flights as possible to evacuate the last Indian stranded abroad...

Afghan officials say Pakistani rockets kill 9, wound 50

Pakistan fired a barrage of rockets across its southwestern border, killing nine people and wounding 50 in an Afghan frontier town, Afghan officials said Friday. Pakistan said Afghan border guards fired first and blamed them for the previou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020