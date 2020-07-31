Left Menu
Officer convicted for demanding, accepting bribe in Telangana

A court here convicted Mandal Survey Officer, Jagdevpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,300 and sentenced him to two-year jail.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court here convicted Mandal Survey Officer, Jagdevpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,300 and sentenced him to two-year jail. On Thursday, Additional Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases convicted Seri Narsimhulu, Mandal Surveyor, the office of Tahsildar, Jagdevpur, Medak District.

"The accused officer is convicted U/s 248 (2) of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) for the offences punishable u/s 7 of PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and also to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and in default of the payment of the fine amount, the accused officer is sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months," an official release said. "And he is further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and also to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for the offences u/s 13 (1) (d) r/w 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and in default of the payment of the fine amount, to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months. Both the sentences of the accused officer shall run concurrently," it said.

A case was registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Medak Range after it received a complaint against the officer. Complainant Panduga Malliah alleged that the officer demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 2,300 for showing an official favour i.e. issuing a copy of Panchanama after demarcation of the land of the complainant.

After completing the investigation, a charge-sheet was filed on April 27, 2009.

