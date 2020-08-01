Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Jungle raj growing in UP': Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt over death of Bulandshahr lawyer

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over deteriorating law and order situation, alleging 'jungle raj' was growing in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:03 IST
'Jungle raj growing in UP': Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt over death of Bulandshahr lawyer
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over deteriorating law and order situation, alleging 'jungle raj' was growing in the state. She cornered Uttar Pradesh government over the death of Bulandshahr lawyer Dharmendra Chaudhary, whose body was found yesterday.

"Jungle Raj is growing in Uttar Pradesh. Crime and Corona are out of control. Shri Dharmendra Chaudhary was abducted eight days ago in Bulandshahr. His body was found yesterday. Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bulandshahr -- in every incident, there is the sluggishness of law and order and there are signs of Jungle Raj. I wonder how long the government will sleep," tweeted the Congress general secretary in Hindi. Vadra's statement came after the body of the Bulandshahr lawyer, who went missing on July 25, was found buried in the city on July 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this years pilgrimage and celebrations. The last days of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia coincided ...

'Beyond Good & Evil' movie in works at Netflix with Rob Letterman

Detective Pikachu helmer Rob Letterman is set to direct Netflixs upcoming adaptation of Ubisoft game Beyond Good Evil. The hybrid live-actionanimated feature is in early development phase at the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporte...

New NTPC Director (Commercial) takes charge

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said that Chandan Kumar Mondol has assumed charge as its Director Commercial from August 1. Mondol has been with NTPC for more than 35 years and has held several key leadership positions acros...

Maruti sales jump 88 pc m-o-m in July to 1.08 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki, the countrys largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.08 lakh units in July, marking a growth of over 88 per cent from the previous month but a fall of one per cent year-on-year. It is a clear indication th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020