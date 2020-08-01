Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrest driver who ran over Delhi cop last week

A 28-year-old driver, who ran over Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanket Kaushil last week, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:20 IST
Police arrest driver who ran over Delhi cop last week
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old driver, who ran over Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanket Kaushil last week, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Kaushil had lost his life in the accident.

According to the police, the driver had run over Kaushil near Rajokri flyover on July 25. Kaushil was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was declared brought dead. The driver, identified as Amit Pulami, lives in Mahipalpur area. Pulami belongs to Nepal and had come to Delhi over one-and-a-half years ago in the search of livelihood.

Police said the statement of the Kaushil's driver was recorded, in which he said at around 7:45 pm while Kaushik was walking through service lane of Rajokri flyover, a goods carrier vehicle driven in a rash and negligent way came from Gurugram side, hit the ACP along with jersey barricades and sped away towards Delhi. A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was accordingly registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and an investigation was taken up in the matter.

"During the course of the investigation, the teams worked on rigorous technical as well as a manual exercise through all resources to identify the offending vehicle and the offender... The piece of an iron angle found at the spot was minutely checked and with the help of the same it has been established that the vehicle was a tempo," the police said in a statement. "Further, the entire vicinity near the place of incident was thoroughly checked and several CCTV footages with the relevant time of incident were collected and analysed wherein the ACP was spotted just near the place of incident," it added.

The police said that on the basis of the same CCTV footage the exact time of the incident was ascertained and the offending vehicle was pinned down as a tempo with white driving cabin and brown body. "On July 31, 2020, the details of the said vehicle were obtained from the warehouse and in furtherance of the said details the tempo was traced in Rangpuri Mahipalpur, New Delhi and further the driver of the same vehicle who was driving the tempo at the time of the incident was apprehended from the parking," the statement said.

Police said during sustained interrogation, accused disclosed that he was on service lane near the Rajokri Flyover and was trying to entre on NH-8, when he hit the ACP and sped away. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant

The United Arab Emirates has begun start-up operations in the initial unit of its first nuclear power plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ENEC said on Saturday.The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, i...

Russia's Covid count reaches 8,45,443 with over 5,000 new cases

Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,462 COVID-19 cases in 83 re...

Poland reports record coronavirus cases for third day

Poland reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases for a third day in a row on Saturday with 658, the Health Ministry said.More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling ...

BSF, BGB exchange sweets on Eid al-Adha

Border Security Force BSF on Saturday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh BGB at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.Earlier today,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020