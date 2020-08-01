COVID-19: Delhi govt begins monthly sero-survey

Delhi government has begun monthly sero-survey in the national capital from Saturday to combat COVID-19, informed the Delhi Chief Minister's (CMO) office. "On the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has begun monthly sero-survey in the city from today. The survey conducted in June showed 24 percent Delhi residents have developed antibodies. This will aid the government to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances," the Delhi CMO tweeted.

Delhi's coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday, a Delhi government health bulletin stated. The recovery rate in the national capital stands at 89.18 percent.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,35,598 including 10,705 active cases and 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated patients. The health bulletin said 3,963 people have died due to the virus. (ANI)