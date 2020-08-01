Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: 6 prisons converted into special jails amid COVID-19 situation

The Punjab government converted six jails into special jails for new inmates in order to deal with any situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:45 IST
Punjab: 6 prisons converted into special jails amid COVID-19 situation
In view of the growing COVID-19 cases, Bathinda, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Women Cell Ludhiana have been declared as special jails. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government converted six jails into special jails for new inmates in order to deal with any situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, two more jails in Gurdaspur and Malerkotla have been declared as Level-1 COVID Care Centers of Treatment for COVID-infected Inmates, Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

Randhawa further said that under the 'Mission Fateh' campaign launched by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh against the corona pandemic, the jail department was also pulling out all stops to effectively combat the pandemic. He said that six jails in Punjab have been converted into quarantine jails for new inmates. In the first phase, Barnala and Patti jails were converted into quarantine jails.

In view of the growing COVID-19 cases, Bathinda, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Women Cell Ludhiana have been declared as special jails. Giving more details, he said that every new prisoner is first sent to these jails where after a full-screening they are kept under quarantine for 14 days. After testing, the inmates are sent to Sangrur Jail where they are quarantined for another 14 days as a precaution. Then they are shifted to other jails as per their capacity if their reports come out negative.

He elaborated that a total of 25 jails in Punjab have a capacity of 23,500 inmates at present and there are 17,000 inmates in the jails. He said that 11,500 prisoners have been released on parole since March following the decision of the high-powered committee to ensure compliance of social distancing norms in the jails as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The Punjab government had also extended the maximum parole period from 16 weeks by amending the Act for prisoners with good conduct. He said that of the 17,000 prisoners, 9,000 have been tested for COVID and of which 150 have tested positive so far. These prisoners are being shifted to Gurdaspur and Malerkotla jails for treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands dive into balmy Lake Balaton in Hungary for swimming contest

Under cloudless summer skies, thousands of competitors plunged into the balmy waters of Balaton on Saturday to swim across Central Europes largest freshwater lake.Despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said more than 10,000 people inc...

PM asks students to come up with innovative concepts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked students to prepare innovative models and forward them for their use in a big way. Following an interaction with a student here through video conference after she came up with a model on embank...

Odisha CM, Union ministers condole Amar Singh's death

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of...

Muslim Cong MLAs offer Eid prayers at Jaisalmer hotel

Muslim MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots camp offered Eid prayers at Jaisalmers Suryagarh hotel on Saturday, Congress sources said a day after party legislators were shifted there from Jaipur ahead of the state assemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020