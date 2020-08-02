Left Menu
Telangana reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases,10 deaths

As many as 1,891 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,891 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 66,677 including 18,547 active cases. While 47,590 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 540.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 71.3 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 0.80 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

