Assam govt issues guidelines on permissible activities in the state

The Assam government has issued guidelines regarding permissible activities in the state which will come into effect from 7 PM on Sunday and remain valid till 7 PM of August 14. Inter-district movement is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required.

Malls and gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in the case of all other districts. Movement of individuals strictly prohibited between 6 PM and 6 AM.

"After due consideration of the COVID situation as it prevails in the state of Assam and taking into consideration latest directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs dated 29 July 2020, the following modifications of the order dated 18 July, 2020 are allowed in the entire State of Assam: This order shall come into force with effect from 7 PM of 2 August, 2020 and remain valid till 7 PM of 14 August, 2020," the order from the Assam government read. The guidelines state that all permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 7 AM and 5 PM between Monday and Friday, subject to opening of only one side of the street.

Malls and gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in case of all other districts. Restaurants and other hospitality services are allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sunday with maintenance of COVID protocol of social distancing.

According to the guidelines, hotels are allowed to operate with strict maintenance of COVID protocols. Inter-district movement of people is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for inter-district movement. All Central and State Government offices including banks, insurance companies, NBFCs etc shall operate with 100 per cent attendance except pregnant women. Point to point buses will be operated for the staff.

Non-contact sports in open space with social distancing shall be allowed. VIII. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places of public gathering shall remain closed; Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ religious functions and other large congregations shall remain closed.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 6 PM and 6 AM. No movement of individuals shall be allowed on Saturday and Sunday at any time all over the State. Persons above 65 years of age and children below the age of ten years are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport. (ANI)