Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote. Karnataka's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,34,819 positive cases, including 74,590 active cases and 57,725 discharges. So far, 2,496 deaths have been reported from the state.

Earlier on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID and had been hospitalised. India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)