Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Youth Congress to hold dharnas on August 4 against 'anti-farmer' ordinances

The Punjab Youth Congress is set to hold statewide dharnas on August 4 to oppose the recently promulgated agricultural ordinances, which it termed as "anti-farmer."

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 05:45 IST
Punjab Youth Congress to hold dharnas on August 4 against 'anti-farmer' ordinances
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Youth Congress is set to hold statewide dharnas on August 4 to oppose the recently promulgated agricultural ordinances, which it termed as "anti-farmer." In a press statement issued from Chandigarh, the state president of Punjab Youth Congress, Brinder Singh Dhillon said, "The representatives of Youth Congress will hold dharnas at 10 places in each Vidhan Sabha."

He said that keeping in mind the COVID restrictions and following the social distancing norms, only five representatives of youth congress will be present on each dharna site. Lambasting the Central government and SAD leader and minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Dhillon said, "On one side, Harsimrat Badal had given her nod to pass the anti-farmers ordinance but on the other hand her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Badal is threatening of sacrificing every possible thing to oppose the same."

Questioning Sukhbir Badal, Dhillon asked what would he sacrifice to oppose the 'anti farmers' ordinance passed in June by the Union cabinet of which his wife is a member. "A party that is having two MPs and holding a cabinet berth cannot do any good to anyone but befool the people," Dhillon alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal is an ally of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in the central government. Dhillon asked Harsimrat to abstain from misguiding the people of Punjab on ordinance issue and persuade the Centre to repeal the ordinances. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Recent US sanctions will put business in Xinjiang on notice, Pompeo on rights abuses by China

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday came down heavily on China for its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said the most recent US sanctions will put business operating in the region on notice. The risk to the people in that regio...

Rugby league-Folau remains standing as team mates kneel for Black Lives Matter

Israel Folaus decision not to kneel down with his team mates before Sundays Super League match between his Catalan Dragons and St Helens was a personal choice, his coach Steve McNamara said. The former Australia rugby union international re...

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. recovery story in doubt

The U.S. dollar ticked up in early Monday trade, clinging to its rebound late last week, but mounting concerns about a slowing U.S. economic recovery from coronavirus epidemic kept a lid on gains. The dollar rose 0.3 to 106.20 yen, having g...

Divisive Trump nominee gets new Pentagon post, despite snub by Congress

After failing to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, U.S. President Donald Trumps most divisive nominee for a Pentagon position so far has taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department, a spokeswoman said on Sunday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020