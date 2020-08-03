Bihar cop probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case quarantined as per govt norms: BMC

The Bihar Police officer who arrived in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was guided for home quarantine as per the state government guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday. According to a BMC statement, a team of the corporation approached the cop yesterday and explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including home quarantine.

"The P/South Administration received information stating that the said officer arrived in SRPF group... Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government Guidelines," the statement said. The BMC also said that the policeman has been guided to apply to the competent authority of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the state government notification.

Earlier, Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey had said that Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a police team from Patna in the case, has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier today stressed that this is not a political issue and said the state DGP will speak to the Maharashtra Police in the matter.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. (ANI)