DCGI gives nod to Serum Institute to hold Phase II, III COVID vaccine trials

The The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:01 IST
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. "The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) now stands at 2.11 per cent. "India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), and maintain its global position of having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates. With a further fall, the current CFR touched 2.11% today. This is the outcome of the well-conceived and effectively implemented strategy of "Test, Track and Treat" which has guided COVID management in the country," the ministry said.

India has seen more than 40,574 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total recoveries to 11,86,203 and recovery rate to 65.77% amongst COVID-19 patients, the ministry said, adding that the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases has increased to more than 6 lakh. "Presently, it is 6,06,846. This means the actual active caseload is 5,79,357 and all are under medical supervision," the ministry said. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

