Andhra minister Rao accuses Chandrababu Naidu of politicising capital trifurcation

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) on Monday accused former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of politicising the trifurcation of the state capital.

ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) on Monday accused former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of politicising the trifurcation of the state capital. While speaking at his assembly constituency Gudivada, Rao said, "The government should consider the self-respect of people and act accordingly. With the trifurcation of capital, all regions including Amravati will develop. It is Chandrababu Naidu who is obstructing the development of all regions."

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is shifting the High Court to Kurnool to honor the self-respect of the Seema people, as it was their long-standing demand to build a High Court in Rayalaseema region. Chandrababu Naidu had suppressed their aspirations by having the High court at Amaravati," he said. Rao explained that Visakhapatnam is being made executive capital of the state while keeping in mind the development of the northern Andhra region and that Amravati will stand as legislative capital.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of obstructing the development of all regions and said that Naidu thinks that development only means laying foundation stones, building drains, and constructing roads. "Chandrababu Naidu has only shown graphics for five years. Telugu Desam Party leaders are claiming that he had constructred roads. The reality will be known if they go on a bus at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour on these roads, " he added.

Andhra Pradesh government on July 31 issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020 after state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave assent to both the bills. (ANI)

