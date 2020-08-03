Curfew in Srinagar with immediate effect

The Srinagar district administration has imposed curfew in view of inputs that Pakistan sponsored groups were planning to observe protests on August 5 and also specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property. The District Magistrate announced restrictions on public movement with immediate effect and it will remain in force on August 4 and 5.

"Superintendent of Police has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5, 2020, as Black Day therein apprehensions of violation action or protest are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property," the order said. It said there will be "complete restriction on public movement/curfew" in the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district. (ANI)