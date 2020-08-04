Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattan's district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns was part of an investigation of "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization," including alleged insurance and bank fraud.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 05:03 IST
Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattan's district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns was part of an investigation of "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization," including alleged insurance and bank fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance raised the scope of the probe in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday. He is seeking to dismiss Trump's latest challenge to the subpoena for eight years of personal and corporate tax records.

Asked about the investigation at a coronavirus press briefing on Monday, Trump repeated that he believed he is the victim of a political "witch hunt," which he said was "Democrats' stuff" and started "even before I got in" to office. "There is nothing that I know even about it," he added.

Trump is scheduled to respond to Vance's motion to dismiss by Aug. 10. In a court filing last week, Trump's lawyers argued the subpoena was "wildly overbroad" and issued in "bad faith."

Vance noted in the court papers that when the subpoena was issued last August, there were "public allegations of possible criminal activity" at the Trump Organization dating back a decade. He said public reports show a basis for each category and timeframe of documents sought from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA. Trump's argument that the subpoena is overbroad "rests on the false premise that the grand jury's investigation is limited to so-called 'hush-money' payments made by Michael Cohen" on Trump's behalf in 2016, Vance said.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations tied to the payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former model Karen McDougal, who claimed they had affairs with Trump, which he denies. In a footnote to Monday's filing, Vance cited media reports on Trump's alleged role in the hush-money scheme and on the "unorthodox strategies" he used to expand his real estate empire.

He also cited reports of questionable financial statements by Trump, such as when he claimed 55 zoned lots ready for sale at his golf course in Southern California when there were only 31; a 2,000 acre Virginia vineyard that is really only 1,200 acres, and 68 stories at his Trump Tower, 10 higher than the Manhattan property. Cohen testified to Congress last year that Trump inflated his assets when it served his purposes, and deflated them to reduce his real estate taxes. He called his former boss a "con man" and "cheat."

Trump has tweeted that Cohen is a "rat" who was lying to reduce his prison time. The dispute over Trump's taxes already was subject to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last month that the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

Vance urged the court to dismiss Trump's latest challenge to the subpoena "without delay," arguing the complaint "merely regurgitates allegations and arguments this court has rejected before." Vance brought in a high-profile lawyer to assist with the case: Former acting solicitor general Walter Dellinger, onetime head of the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel.

Last month, the DA's office warned U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero against allowing statutes of limitations to expire on the alleged crimes. A spokesman for Vance declined comment on the court papers. Grand jury deliberations are secret, and the public may not learn what the subpoena uncovers until after the election.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of popular short-video app TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on Sept. 15 wit...

Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattans district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trumps tax returns was part of an investigation of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization, including alle...

Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

The evolution of Jayson Tatum continues, and thats good news for his Boston Celtics. Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4.But his assis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to gain after manufacturing data, tech stocks boost

Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted global equities and the U.S. dollar overnight. Hong Kong futures were up 0.65 and Nikkei futures were above the Nikkei 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020