Karnataka: Crime Branch undertakes special drive against foreigners' illegal stay, seizes fake currency

A team of Central Crime Branch (CCB)-Bengaluru on Tuesday undertook a special drive against the illegal stay of foreigners in the city and found 20 Africans to be staying without a valid passport and visa, confirmed Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:43 IST
Karnataka: Crime Branch undertakes special drive against foreigners' illegal stay, seizes fake currency
Fake cash recovered during the raid in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Special drive undertaken by @CCBBangalore against illegal staying of foreigners.. today early morning the team of 120 CCB officers raided houses in Hennur, Baglur, Kothanur and checked 85 foreigners.. found 20 Africans to be staying without valid passport and visa...," Bommai tweeted.

He also informed that fake Indian, US, UK currency and laptops were recovered and seized during the raid and further investigation into the matter is underway. "Also, fake currency of Indian rupees, US dollars, UK Pound and Laptops seized and it is suspected that they are involved in cyber offence. Further investigation is on," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Bommai has instructed the city Crime branch department to form a special task force in handling illegal foreigners staying in Bengaluru. (ANI)

