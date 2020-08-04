Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 deaths, 1,286 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,286 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the State Government.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:21 IST
12 deaths, 1,286 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,286 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 68,946 including 18,708 active cases. While 49,675 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 563.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 72 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 0.81 per cent. India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

A total of 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Healthcare worker dies due to COVID-19 days after giving birth

Health Ministrys Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has said that healthcare worker who has succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya had died days after giving birth, according to a news report by Capital FM. She was identified as Mari...

China stocks end higher as banks rally

China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, underpinned by strong gains in banks as investors cheered Beijings latest move to ease pressure on the countrys financial institutions. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1, to 4,775.80, while the Shang...

Knights rally past Stars in round-robin opener

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt each scored goals over a five-minute span to highlight a four-goal third period as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in a Western Conference round-robin ope...

Bihar govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death today: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over telephone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020