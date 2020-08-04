BSP moves fresh appeal in Rajasthan HC seeking stay on BSP MLAs merger with Cong

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday moved an appeal before the Rajasthan High Court against a single-judge bench order, which it said had refused to put in abeyance the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party. The BSP, in its fresh appeal, sought to put aside the September 18, 2019, order passed by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker declaring the merger of the BSP MLAs with the Congress.

"It is, therefore, humbly prayed that your lordships may kindly be pleased to accept and allow this stay application and be further pleased to stay the operation of the order dated September 18, 2019, passed by Respondent Number 1, during the pendency of the special appeal," it said. The appeal said that the single-judge bench, while refusing the interim relief sought by the BSP, failed to appreciate that the order dated September 18, 2019, declaring the merger is ex-facie unsustainable and is void ab-initio.

It submitted that the Speaker proceeded to accept the case of merger merely on the claims of the respondents -- six BSP MLAs -- even though there was no merger of the national party nor was it even claimed by the respondents. The six BSP MLAs have gone against the will of the people of Rajasthan who had voted for them as members of the BSP and have deceived the electorate, the BSP said in its appeal, moved through its national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra.

The Rajasthan High Court had, on July 30, heard the petitions challenging the merger and issued notices to the Speaker, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and six BSP MLAs in the state asking them to file their reply by August 11. The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had earlier dismissed Dilawar's previous plea seeking directions to quash the merger, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The development comes as Rajasthan Congress is reeling in a political crisis after simmering differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs supporting him, is reportedly staying at a Haryana hotel. Congress leaders have alleged that Pilot camp is staying at a Haryana hotel on BJP's hospitality. They have also accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. (ANI)