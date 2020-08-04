Two BSF personnel shot dead by colleague in WB
Two BSF personnel were shot dead by a constable of their unit in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said.ANI | Raiganj (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:24 IST
Two BSF personnel were shot dead by a constable of their unit in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said. According to the police, a constable Uttam Sutradhar of Maldakhand, 146 Battalion BSF fired upon Inspector Mahindar Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar at the India-Bangladesh border at Bhatun village under Raiganj police station.
Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police district said, "As a result of it, both (Inspector Bhatti and Constable Kumar) died on the spot." "Later, Constable Uttam Sutradhar surrendered before his commander, now forwarded to Raiganj police station," SP Kumar said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- WB
- North Dinajpur district
- Raiganj
- India
- Bangladesh
ALSO READ
WB girl whose death sparked violence lost life due to poisoning, no signs of sex assault: Postmortem
WB govt admits community transmission in some areas, draws opposition ire
WB teenage girl's death: Postmortem report says poisoning as cause; BJP team meets Amit Shah
People of Bengal will run state not outsiders: WB CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally, apparently calling challenger BJP a party of outsiders.
PIL by PETA for immediate prohibition of animal performance in circuses: HC seeks Centre, AWBI stand