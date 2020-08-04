Maoist arrested in Telengana's Mulugu

Left Menu
A Maoist, who is said to be a member of the Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) was arrested in Mulugu district on on Monday, police said.

ANI | Mulugu (Telangana) | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:02 IST
Police and CRPF personnel checking vehicles in the Kottapalli cross-road. Image Credit: ANI

A Maoist, who is said to be a member of the Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) was arrested in Mulugu district on on Monday, police said. "On August 3, Circle Inspector of Police Venkatapuram Police Station, along with the CRPF, were checking vehicles near Kottapalli cross road at around 4 pm when they saw a man walking suspiciously and fleeing from the police out of fear," Sharath Chandra Pawar, IPS ASP, Mulugu District told ANI.

"The police arrested the man and interrogated him. The arrested man was identified as Sodi Voora alias Vooradu, a Maoist, member of the Revolutionary People's Committee," Pawar said. He said Voora was a native of Chinna Utlapally village, Usoor block of the Chattisgarh State. "Voora had joined the Maoist party as militia member in 2012 and he was promoted as RPC member and later Pujarikanker RPC member," he said.

The accused has been sent to court for remand. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

