Left Menu
Development News Edition

China Study Group meeting discusses Eastern Ladakh situation, military talks output

A meeting of the China Study Group (CSG) including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was held on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing dispute with China in Eastern Ladakh and issues raised during the Corps Commander-level talks held on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:11 IST
China Study Group meeting discusses Eastern Ladakh situation, military talks output
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of the China Study Group (CSG) including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was held on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing dispute with China in Eastern Ladakh and issues raised during the Corps Commander-level talks held on Sunday. The meeting of the CSG was convened today after the meeting of the two Corps Commanders from India and China on Sunday where the issue of disengagement of Chinese troops from Finger area was taken up, sources said.

The CSG had last met on July 28 to discuss the agenda and direction of the Corps Commander-level talks. India has been firm on asking the Chinese troops to move back from the Finger area and disengage completely before discussing de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The CSG includes important members of the government along with representatives of the military and other government agencies concerned. In the military talks, India has not been asking for de-escalation as India has also deployed close to 40,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector where they are facing the Chinese side, which has also amassed close to 40,000 troops opposite Indian territory there.

After the massive build-up by China on the Indian border, the Indian Army has also moved its mountain divisions from two locations along with armoured columns deployed around Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, sources said. With its own deployments matching the Chinese deployments, India is now not in a hurry to deescalate and wants that the Chinese should honour their commitments made during the Corps Commander-level talks held on July 14/15 and go back to their permanent locations.

In the Finger area, the Chinese side had started disengagement after the last talks but the process was completely stopped after 2-3 days there. The four friction points include Patrolling Point-14, PP-15, PP-17-PP-17A and Finger area.

India is preparing for the long haul as it has started stocking for the harsh winters approaching the Ladakh area. For winter deployment, the Army already has a sizeable stock of clothes and habitat for troops as it has deployed troops at the world's highest battlefield Siachen glacier who are prepared. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Exchange of fire between Naxals, police forces in Dantewada, 2 jawans suffered minor injuries

An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and police forces in Dantewada on Tuesday, police said. Two Special Task Force STF jawans sustained minor bruise injuries in the exchange of fire which took place for about 20 minutes.Today morn...

Lindiwe Sisulu appoints 11 interim board members at Umgeni Water

Human Settlements Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has announced the appointment of 11 interim board members at Umgeni Water, pending the process of finalising the appointment of a fully-fledged board at the entity.Umgeni Water ...

Wish Balasaheb Thackeray was alive to witness 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple: Raj Thackeray

Remembering the founder of Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray on the eve of the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray wished that he was alive to witness the event. Tomorrow is the bhumi pujan of R...

Police stations shut down for decontamination after COVID-19 cases

A number of police stations have shut down for decontamination after members in different provinces tested positive for COVID-19. Bronville, Kopanong, Virginia, Mangaung, Sun City and Delmas police stations are among those affected. In the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020