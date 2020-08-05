Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press reporter is expected to make public aware of illegal activities in an honest way: Calcutta HC

Observing that a press reporter is expected to make the public aware of any illegal activities in an honest way, the Calcutta High Court has said that a proper reporting of any such incidents would assist the administration in taking appropriate measures against the offenders.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:48 IST
Press reporter is expected to make public aware of illegal activities in an honest way: Calcutta HC

Observing that a press reporter is expected to make the public aware of any illegal activities in an honest way, the Calcutta High Court has said that a proper reporting of any such incidents would assist the administration in taking appropriate measures against the offenders. Allowing an anticipatory bail prayer by a reporter in Birbhum district of West Bengal, who had published a news article on an online portal on alleged illegal sand mining, the court said that there was hardly any necessity for him to be taken into custody for interrogation.

The division bench comprising justices Soumen Sen and Bibek Chaudhuri noted that the news article stated that amidst lockdown, some illegal mining of sand had taken place and that few persons of Birbhum district were transporting such sand illegally by truck from the riverbed of Ajay river. This report was contested by one Pervez Alam Siddiqui, the complainant in the case filed before the Ilambazar police station in Birbhum accusing the reporter of trespass, extortion and criminal intimidation.

Granting the anticipatory bail prayer of Avishek Dutta Roy, the division bench last week said that a press reporter is expected to make the public aware of any illegal activities in an honest way. "In fact, a proper press reporting of any such incidents would assist the administration in taking appropriate measures against the offenders," the court observed.

The division bench said that it is equally expected that if the news report is found to be correct, "then the complainant is liable to be prosecuted." "It is a wake up call for all of us in the aftermath of Amphan and pandemic Covid-19 to respect the mother earth and preserve the ecology and environment lest we may face the rage of nature and soon be extinct," the court observed. Noting that cases of illegal mining are frequently noticed, the court said that it must be prevented.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya from Lucknow for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival here.After landing at the KS Saket PG College Ground H...

Canucks fend off Wild comeback bid, tie series

The Vancouver Canucks spread goals among four scorers and held on in the final seconds to defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday in Edmonton, tying their best-of-five Western Conference qualifying series at 1-1. Jacob Markstrom made 32 sa...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons golden dhoti-kurta for grand Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya

Ahead of the much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Wednesday dressed in a golden-coloured traditional dhoti kurta. In the picture shared by the P...

Manya - The Princeton Review announces the 2nd edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANIBusinessWire India Despite having a world of resources available, professional experts play an influential role when a student decides to embark on the journey of international education. An education fair can be on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020