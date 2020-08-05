Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police opposes in HC setting up of SIT, committee on Jamia violence

On Tuesday, August 4, during the over five hour long hearing, the petitioners had said that there was need for an SIT which was independent of the police and the central government who by their conduct have shown that their investigation into the violence was "not independent". They had also argued for a fact finding committee saying the same was suggested by the Supreme Court and setting up such a body would "be the best way to soothe or put balm on the wounds of the students".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:23 IST
Police opposes in HC setting up of SIT, committee on Jamia violence

The police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court setting up of an SIT or a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university in December last year, saying it would "amount to supplanting the law". The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi, representing Delhi Police, during the hearing of several petitions which have alleged that ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression was unleashed by the police and paramilitary forces on students at the university.  The incidents of violence in the varsity had occurred in relation to student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).  Lekhi commenced arguments after the counsels for various petitioners finished theirs.

On Tuesday, arguments on behalf of the petitioners --  lawyers, JMI students, residents of Okhla in south Delhi, where university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House -- had gone on for more than five hours and the remaining were adjourned to Wednesday. The batch of PILs have sought setting up a Special Investigation Team, a CoI or a fact finding committee as also medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for the students and registration of FIRs against the erring police officers.  After the petitioners' lawyers completed their submissions on Wednesday, Lekhi urged the court to permit him to argue on another date as he was already attending several other hearings in other matters.

The bench insisted however that he at least start his arguments. Lekhi commenced by stating that the petitions were not maintainable and the reliefs sought cannot be granted as charge sheets have been filed in connection with the violence and they should have sought whatever relief they wanted before the subordinate court.

He further said that setting up a fact finding committee or a SIT would amount to supplanting the law as it exists now. On the issue of police entering the varsity without permission, the ASG said that internationally police are not denied access to educational institutions and universities.

With regard to providing compensation to students who were seriously injured in the violence, he said that it can be awarded only if there was an admission of breach and in the present case the issue was still being examined. He said the case of the petitioners was based on an "assumption of wrongdoing" by the police and it involves disputed questions of fact for which the evidence on record has to be examined.

He concluded his arguments for the day by saying that the petitions were "grossly misconceived" and ought to be dismissed.  The bench listed the matter for further arguments on August 14. On Tuesday, August 4, during the over five hour long hearing, the petitioners had said that there was need for an SIT which was independent of the police and the central government who by their conduct have shown that their investigation into the violence was "not independent".

They had also argued for a fact finding committee saying the same was suggested by the Supreme Court and setting up such a body would "be the best way to soothe or put balm on the wounds of the students". They had said that such a move would also "reassure the public" and would restore the people's faith in the system.

They had also urged the bench to consider setting up a CoI to look into the incidents of violence as fundamental rights and human rights of the students were allegedly violated by the police force. They had also contended that before entering the campus, the police ought to have sought permission of the varsity since the university is an autonomous body.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese government declares two-week emergency

The Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency, effectively giving the military full powers during this time after a massive explosion devastated the capital, Beirut. The government announced the measure during a Cabinet...

Survey: US companies cut back sharply on hiring in July

US businesses sharply reduced hiring last month suggesting that the resurgent viral outbreak this summer slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spendingU.S. fi...

Nagpur detects 269 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 6,752

At least 269 persons testedpositive for coronavirus in Maharashtras Nagpur district onWednesday, raising the tally to 6,752 in the region, anofficial saidAs many as 15 COVID-19 patients died of the infection,taking the toll to 204, the offi...

Candidate from Karaikal excels in civil services exam

A native of Karaikal, R Sharanya, has secured the 36th rank at the national-level in the UPSC Union Public Service Commission civil services examination. She was felicitated by Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday at a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020