Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Russia moves closer to sacking anti-doping chief over alleged financial violations

"The supervisory board's decision today about distrust in RUSADA director general Yuri Ganus and the inexpediency of him remaining in this post, which was adopted almost unanimously, looks unambiguous," Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Olympic Committee, said in a statement. RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among Russian track and field athletes.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:12 IST
Sport-Russia moves closer to sacking anti-doping chief over alleged financial violations
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The board of Russia's anti-doping agency called on the country's sports authorities on Wednesday to consider firing its director over allegations he presided over serious financial irregularities. Yuri Ganus, who was named director of RUSADA in August 2017, denied the allegations made by Russia's Olympic Committee last month and has portrayed them as a political attack on his agency and its efforts to clear up Russia's sporting image.

Ganus was appointed to head RUSADA as it was mounting a push to be reinstated after being suspended over a doping scandal. The appointment of a new director had been a condition for the agency's reinstatement.

RUSADA's supervisory board met to discuss the allegations against Ganus on Wednesday. Alexander Ivlev, the board's chairman, said it considered the allegations to be true and recommended that the agency's founders, Russia's Olympic and Paralympic committees, consider firing Ganus, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Olympic Committee said it would soon set a date to meet the Paralympic Committee to decide on Ganus' fate. "The supervisory board's decision today about distrust in RUSADA director general Yuri Ganus and the inexpediency of him remaining in this post, which was adopted almost unanimously, looks unambiguous," Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Olympic Committee, said in a statement.

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among Russian track and field athletes. RUSADA was conditionally reinstated in September 2018, but was declared non-compliant late last year after WADA found Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

The agency has appealed against a four-year ban on Russian athletes competing at major international sporting events under their flag as punishment for that data alteration. The case will be heard by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in November.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds alcoholism treatment is potentially effective against COVID-19

A team of chemists used molecular modelling to find out that two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to fight SARS-CoV-2. These are disulfiram, which is used to treat alcoholism, and neratinib, an experimental drug ...

Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. KSRTC has provided the ground floor and first floor Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establ...

Assam CM announces Alaboi Battle memorial

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that the people of Assam need to unite in the fight against the divisive forces acting tacitly to hamper the growth and development of the state. The people of the state must remember the ...

Romanian schools to reopen Sept. 14 on case-by-case basis

Romanian schools will reopen Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the new coronavirus pandemic likely to hold classes online, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. Coronavirus infections in Romania have ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020