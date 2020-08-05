Left Menu
Despite being in hospital, Shah calls Assam Minister to discuss North East issues

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter discussed issues pertaining to enduring peace in North East region despite being admitted in the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter discussed issues pertaining to enduring peace in North East region despite being admitted in the hospital. "Yesterday I received a call from HM Amit Shah to discuss about issues pertaining to enduring peace in NorthEast. Despite being in hospital his commitment to work is unwavering. This sets a benchmark for us all. India is proud to have you as Home Minister Sir. Admiration!" Sarma tweeted.

On Sunday, Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital. He was later admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah tweeted. (ANI)

