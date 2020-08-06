Belarus says alleged Russian mercenaries detained last week broke the law - Belta

Belarus says alleged Russian mercenaries detained last week broke the law - BeltaReuters | Minsk | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:07 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that a group of alleged Russian mercenaries detained by security forces last week had broken the law in Belarus, the Belta news agency reported.
Belarus has accused the men of plotting to destabilise the country ahead of its Aug. 9 presidential elections. Russia has said the men were only passing through Belarus on their way to an unnamed Latin American country.
