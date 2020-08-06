U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. official

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:44 IST
U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.
Hook's departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an international arms embargo on Iran. Some diplomats have said the measure lacks support.
Hook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
