BSF seizes 126 kgs of Hilsha fish at ICP Petrapole, 1 held

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one person for allegedly smuggling 126 kilograms of Hilsha fish to India from Bangladesh through the ICP Petrapole, India-Bangladesh border. The BSF personnel also seized the large quantities of fish worth approximately Rs 11,26,000, along with the truck in which the fish was being smuggled.

During a routine operation on Wednesday, BSF troops searched a suspicious vehicle coming from Bangladesh, and during the search found Hilsha Fish in nine white bags inside the cabin of the truck. These items were being illegally carried without custom clearance, according to a press release by BSF. According to BSF, the accused identified as Biplab Shil, is a resident of North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal. The accused went to Bangladesh on August 4 with an export truck and returned with the Hilsha fish, for which he was promised Rs 5,000.

The accused was then handed over to the Petrapole Police Station along with the seized items. An FIR has been lodged, and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)