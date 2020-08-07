Left Menu
12 deaths, 2,207 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 2,207 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Government.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,207 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 75,275 including 21,417 active cases.

While 53,239 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 601. As many as 23,495 samples were tested in the state. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 70.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 0.79 per cent.

