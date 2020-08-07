Andhra Pradesh: Police save woman who tried to kill self by jumping into canal

The police saved a 60-year-old woman, who tried to attempt suicide by jumping into the Budameru canal in Vijayawada on Friday morning. On receiving information about the incident from the locals, the police from the Ajit Singh Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot to rescue her.

Head constable Bujji Babu saved her by jumping into the canal and pulling her out. The woman belongs to the Ramakrishna Puram area in Ajit Singh Nagar.

Ajit Singh Nagar Circle Inspector Lakshmi Narayana and other higher officials have appreciated Bujji Babu for saving the elderly woman. (ANI)