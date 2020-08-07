Left Menu
Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next year's Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next year's Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the Secretariat on Friday, said: "A decision will be taken regarding Mahakumbh on the basis of the situation in February 2021. The final decision will only be taken after holding a meeting with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad."

"Kumbh will be organised but what will be its form will be decided after consultation with the Akhara Council," he added. Earlier in June, Rawat said the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has suggested that the state government should take the final decision on the Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021. (ANI)

