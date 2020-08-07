MHA sends senior and mid-level IPS officers to paramilitary forces, some elevated

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of orders sent several IPS officers to paramilitary forces and other organisations on deputation on Friday. CBI Joint Director Amrit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) in ITBP; Arvind Deep a UT cadre officer has been appointed as ADG in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Delhi Police.

Apart from these two top level transfers, MHA has also sent mid-level IPS officers to paramilitary forces. Ayush Mani Tiwari, a 1997 batch IPS officer, has been sent to Border Security Force (BSF) from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

PS Ranpise, IPS of Odisha cadre, has been sent on deputation to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Some officers have been elevated to senior vacant posts. Sonal V Mishra working as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in CRPF has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) in CRPF. Prateek Mohanty 2000 batch IPS officer has also elevated to IG in CISF.

Dayal Gangwar, an Odisha cadre IPS officer, will hold the post of IG in CISF which is deployed on the Delhi Metro, almost all airports and other important establishments. CISF DIG Dayak Gangwar has been appointed as IG in CISF on deputation basis from the date of joining the post.

Jitender Rana, a 2005 batch IPS officer, will join the CISF as DIG. He was working as senior-commandment in CISF. (ANI)