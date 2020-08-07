Left Menu
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man owing to delay in filing FIR

He said Rohit is not seen in any of the CCTV footage or viral videos and has not been named by the complainant in the FIR. Special Public Prosecutor Ram Chander Singh Bhadoria, appearing for the state, opposed the bail application.

A court here on Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, saying there was an "apparent delay" in recording the FIR. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Rohit on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the like amount.

The court further noted that the complainant, Azad Singh, had initially named three persons in the FIR but later retracted his statement. "I find that there is apparently a delay in recording of FIR in the matter," the judge said in his order.

The court said there were two accused named Rohit in the case and it was not clear from the statements of complainant and prosecution witness which one they have stated their allegations against. "There is an apparent confusion about the identity of the applicant vis-à-vis the statements of two witnesses. Under these circumstances, it was incumbent upon the Investigating Officer to have got the Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the applicant (Rohit) conducted. The same has not been done in the matter," the court said.

It added that Rohit was not seen in any of the CCTV footage or viral videos of the riots in the Karawal Nagar area. The court directed Rohit not to threaten witnesses, tamper with evidence and regularly attend court hearings in the case.

During the hearing held via videoconferencing, advocate Amit Singh, appearing for Rohit, told the court that there was an "unexplained delay" of about eight days in the registration of FIR in the case. He said Rohit is not seen in any of the CCTV footage or viral videos and has not been named by the complainant in the FIR.

Special Public Prosecutor Ram Chander Singh Bhadoria, appearing for the state, opposed the bail application. He said the accused was named by the complainant in his supplementary statement. He further argued that co-accused Ankit and Sourabh Sharma have also named Rohit in their disclosure statements.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the bail application of one Manoj Kumar in the case, saying he was clearly seen in the viral videos in which a "riotous mob" vandalised, looted and torched shops and vehicles. "These riots were part of a large scale conspiracy hatched at various levels all over Delhi in the aftermath of enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the same did not take place spontaneously," the court said.

The riots broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between those supporting the citizenship law and those against it spiralled out of control. At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence..

