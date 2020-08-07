Left Menu
Mexico wants to delay election of Inter-American Development Bank chief

Unfortunately, because of the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last two governors' meetings, which is led by the finance ministers, have been postponed," said the ministry. Chile's government has made the case for preserving the tradition of choosing a Latin American president for the IDB.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:25 IST
Mexico wants to delay election of Inter-American Development Bank chief
Mexico's government said on Friday it favors postponing the election of a new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) president, coinciding with a position put forward by Chile and underscoring that the pandemic had suspended two key meetings needed for the vote.

Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Twitter it "coincides in postponing the election of the president of this organization until there are conditions to do so, especially to dialogue and define the role that this institution has in the face of the social and economic challenges posed by Covid-19." U.S. President Donald Trump's pick and adviser, Mauricio Claver-Carone, known for his tough stance on Venezuela and Cuba, is the current favorite to win the IDB's top spot.

Claver-Carone would be the first person from outside Latin America to lead the Washington-based IDB, a smaller cousin of the International Monetary Fund that has been led by Latin Americans since its founding in 1959.

Chile's government has made the case for preserving the tradition of choosing a Latin American president for the IDB.

