Kerala aircraft mishap: Governor, Chief Minister to visit crash site
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Karipur on Saturday, where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday in which 18 people, including two pilots, were killed and 127 people were injured.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 08:53 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Karipur on Saturday, where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on Friday in which 18 people, including two pilots, were killed and 127 people were injured. "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and informed him about the arrangements made for rescue and medical support. The Prime Minister has promised the assistance of the Union Government," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Kerala said in a tweet on Friday.
Kerala Raj Bhavan informed that Governor Khan has already talked to Chief Minister and Kerala Police chief about rescue and relief operations at Karipur airport. Earlier on Friday, both the Chief Minister and the Governor expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all the people injured in the mishap.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday reached Kozhikode. He is likely to meet those injured in the crash and their family members. Four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials. (ANI)
