HC reduces to 10 years man's life term for attacking woman

The Bombay High Court, while hearing the plea of a convict seeking a reduced sentence in place of a life term, said social impact of crime against women cannot be lost sight of and requires exemplary treatment. One Arumugam Arundatiyar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court for assaulting a woman with a knife after she refused his marriage proposal, had approached HC praying for a lesser sentence.

He was convicted under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint). The convict's plea was heard by a bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik.

Aggravating and mitigating factors and circumstances in which a crime has been committed are to be delicately balanced on the basis of relevant circumstances in a dispassionate manner by the court, the bench said. "This act of balancing is indeed a difficult task. In view of the dicta of the Supreme Court, we are conscious that the social impact of the crime against women cannot be lost sight of and per se require exemplary treatment," the court said.

However, the bench noted that considering the totality of the circumstances, life imprisonment handed down by the trial court "appears to be harsh" and reduced Arundatiyar's jail term to 10 years. Looking at the circumstances in which the offence was committed, nature of the injuries and harm caused to victim, the sentence of 10 years rigorous imprisonment would meet the ends of justice, the bench noted.

The HC said all other aspects of the trial court's order remains unchanged..