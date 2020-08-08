Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Kataeb Party says its three MPs resigning from parliament in wake of Beirut blast

Lebanon's Kataeb Party, a Christian group which opposes the government backed by the Iran-aligned Hezbollah, announced on Saturday the resignation of its three lawmakers from parliament. The announcement by party leader Samy Gemayel brings to five the number of MPs planning to step down in the wake of the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:03 IST
Lebanon's Kataeb Party says its three MPs resigning from parliament in wake of Beirut blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's Kataeb Party, a Christian group which opposes the government backed by the Iran-aligned Hezbollah, announced on Saturday the resignation of its three lawmakers from parliament.

The announcement by party leader Samy Gemayel brings to five the number of MPs planning to step down in the wake of the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut on Tuesday. Gemayel made the announcement during the funeral of a leading member of the group who died in the blast, which destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital.

"The Kataeb MPs have decided... to move to confrontation for the sake of a free, sovereign, independent Lebanon," he said. "I invite all honourable (lawmakers) to resign so that the people can decide who will govern them, without anybody imposing anything to them." The two other MPs who announced their resignation are Marwan Hamadeh, a Druze, and Paula Yacoubian, one of Lebanon's six female lawmakers.

Hezbollah, the only group that has kept its weapons since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war, and its allies hold a majority in the current 128-seat parliament, elected in 2018. The Kataeb, which played a major role in the civil war, is among the parties and politicians accusing Hezbollah of forming a state within the state, and blaming the Shiite group for the weakness and dysfunctionalties of official institutions.

Many Lebanese are angry with the government over its handling of the massive explosion, which killed more than 150 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 without habitable homes.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit's customised shoes part of Adidas' Superstar of Change campaign

Indias limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers. The camp...

Enquiry into AIE plane crash should take into account maintenance issues caused by pay cuts: CPI MP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday said that any enquiry into the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode airport should take into account maintenance issues caused by pay cuts and certain other policy changes introduced by the national car...

AI plane crash: Two Indian expats thank God for missing flight at last moment

One may call it good luck, but for two Indian expats it was God who prevented them at the last minute from boarding the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, killing at least 18 people on board. According to Indias Civil Aviatio...

WRAPUP 2-Lebanese vent rage against their leaders after blast, plan demonstration

As Beirut mourns its dead and grapples with the scale of rebuilding after this weeks massive blast, some Lebanese angered by their governments response called on foreign states to topple their leaders and run the country.Activists planned t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020