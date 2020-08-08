Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police in POCSO case

Activist Rehana Fathima, who is an accused in a case related to a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body, surrendered before the police on Saturday after the Supreme Court rejected her anticipatory bail application in the matter.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:31 IST
Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police in POCSO case
Activist Rehana Fathima (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Activist Rehana Fathima, who is an accused in a case related to a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body, surrendered before the police on Saturday after the Supreme Court rejected her anticipatory bail application in the matter. Fathima surrendered at Ernakulam South Police Station this evening.

The Supreme Court had on Friday dismissed the bail plea filed by Fathima, challenging the order of the Kerala High Court, which had also refused to grant anticipatory bail to her in the matter. Recently, the Kerala High Court had refused to grant pre-arrest bail to her and observed that the video amounted to an obscene representation of children for the purposes of "sexual gratification" and attract offences under Section 13 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 67B of Information Technology Act (IT Act).

Thiruvalla Police had registered a case against Fathima over the video based on a complaint filed by Advocate AV Arun Prakash. The non-bailable offences slapped against her also include charges under the Juvenile Justice Act. Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for her attempt to enter Sabarimala Temple, posted the video titled 'Body and Politics' in which she allowed her minor son and daughter to paint on her body as she lies half-naked on the bed.

She had shared the video on her Facebook feed and her YouTube channel which was circulated widely and was seen by thousands of people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Robinson asked to join England's training ahead of second Test against Pakistan

Rising pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, has been asked to join Englands closed-door training camp ahead of the second Test against Pakistan beginning at the Ageas Bowl on August 13. ...

Maha forest dept suggests treatment centres for animals

Maharashtra forest department has come up with a proposal to set up transit centres across the state for treatment of injured and sick animals, a senior official said on Saturday. Locations of such centres will be decided as per need, Princ...

Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the teams elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.The 61-year-old was ...

Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,243

Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,243, an official said. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar also tested positive for the disease. He had come in contact with Power Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020