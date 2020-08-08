Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police in POCSO case

Activist Rehana Fathima, who is an accused in a case related to a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body, surrendered before the police on Saturday after the Supreme Court rejected her anticipatory bail application in the matter. Fathima surrendered at Ernakulam South Police Station this evening.

The Supreme Court had on Friday dismissed the bail plea filed by Fathima, challenging the order of the Kerala High Court, which had also refused to grant anticipatory bail to her in the matter. Recently, the Kerala High Court had refused to grant pre-arrest bail to her and observed that the video amounted to an obscene representation of children for the purposes of "sexual gratification" and attract offences under Section 13 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 67B of Information Technology Act (IT Act).

Thiruvalla Police had registered a case against Fathima over the video based on a complaint filed by Advocate AV Arun Prakash. The non-bailable offences slapped against her also include charges under the Juvenile Justice Act. Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for her attempt to enter Sabarimala Temple, posted the video titled 'Body and Politics' in which she allowed her minor son and daughter to paint on her body as she lies half-naked on the bed.

She had shared the video on her Facebook feed and her YouTube channel which was circulated widely and was seen by thousands of people. (ANI)