Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj BSP MLAs who merged with Congress move SC for transfer of disqualification plea from HC

Dilawar has challenged the merger of the BSP MLAs into Congress, questioning Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's order dismissing his complaint without allowing him to have his say. Mishra has challenged the defection of the MLAs but they have not sought transfer of this plea to the Supreme Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:47 IST
Raj BSP MLAs who merged with Congress move SC for transfer of disqualification plea from HC

Six MLAs, who were elected to the Rajasthan Assembly on a BSP ticket but later merged with the Congress, have urged the Supreme Court to transfer to itself the petition pending in the high court for their disqualification for violating the party whip. They have contended that similar petitions, raising questions on disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, are pending before the Supreme Court and, therefore, the plea filed against them in the Rajasthan High Court should be transferred to the top court.

They said the high court cannot exercise the power of judicial review in "purely political questions" but can examine questions if they emanate from a constitutional duty or obligation. The Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs said in their plea it would be in the interest of justice that the matter is transferred to the top court and heard together with similar petitions filed there.

Two petitions have been filed in the Rajasthan High Court, one by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the other by BSP National Secretary Satish Mishra. Dilawar has challenged the merger of the BSP MLAs into Congress, questioning Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's order dismissing his complaint without allowing him to have his say.

Mishra has challenged the defection of the MLAs but they have not sought transfer of this plea to the Supreme Court. The MLAs said to the top court that Dilawar, aggrieved by the Speaker's decision, has filed a writ petition before the high court on the ground that there was no merger of the BSP with the Congress, and hence the exception under the Tenth Schedule could not be attracted.

Dilawar and other respondents have raised questions that are similar to those already pending before the Supreme Court, the BSP legislators said in their petition to the top court. "It is important to also note that there is an urgent need to clarify the law in respect of the scope and purport of Paragraph Four of the Tenth Schedule, to ensure that there are no conflicting judgments, involving substantial questions of interpretation of the Constitution, by an interpretation by this Court,” the plea said.

It said the Tenth Schedule is applicable only to members of the legislature, and only for the purpose of disqualification of such members in the event of defection, unless exempted. They said under the scheme of the Tenth Schedule, only in the case of happening of the merger, which is the merger of two-thirds of "the legislature party" with "another political party", the "original political party” has merged with another political party, immunizes such members of the House from disqualification.

“It is submitted that in the present fact situation, the entire legislature party of the BSP has merged with the legislature party of the INC, and therefore, the condition laid down in...Paragraph 4 (of Tenth Schedule) is satisfied to not attract disqualification,” it added. On July 30, the high court had sought the response of the Assembly Speaker and its secretary on the pleas challenging the induction of the BSP MLAs into the Congress.

Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha contested and won the 2018 assembly election on a BSP ticket but they defected to Congress in September 2019. They submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019, and the Speaker allowed their induction into the Congress two days later. The merger was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.

Amid a political crisis triggered by a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, the Speaker had moved the top court for a stay on the high court's order which had asked him to defer disqualification proceedings against the sacked deputy chief minister and the 18 others. On July 31, the Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi also moved the top court challenging the high court order asking the Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal wishes for early recovery of 12-year-old Paschim Vihar sexual assault victim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim admitted at AIIMS and said a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to her family. AAP MLA Atishi said in...

World has lot riding on India and China: Jaishankar

The world has a lot riding on India and China given their size and the impact, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, suggesting that the future of ties between the two countries would depend on reaching some kind of equil...

Fake influencers case: Rapper Badshah grilled on 3rd day in row

Rapper Badshah was questioned by the Mumbai Polices crime branch on the third consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and likes, an official said. Badshah re...

Italy urges citizens to keep guard up on virus

Italy added another 347 coronavirus infections to its official tally, a day after it surpassed the 500-case barrier for the first time since late May. Italy had 552 confirmed cases on Friday. With Saturdays update from the health ministry, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020