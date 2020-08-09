Punjab Police busts another spurious liquor module, arrests two

Left Menu
The Punjab Police on Saturday busted another major spurious liquor module with the arrest of two persons from Majitha.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-08-2020 06:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police on Saturday busted another major spurious liquor module with the arrest of two persons from Majitha. The duo has been identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh.

"Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh were following a Pandori Gola kind of modus operandi. In Pandori Gola, a father and his two sons were involved in supply of illicit liquor in Tarn Taran, from where the largest number of hooch tragedy deaths were reported," Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a statement. "Raju, the man from whom Gurwinder and Lovepreet had purchased the spurious liquor, is absconding, said DGP Dinkar Gupta. He hails from Sultanwind in Amritsar and his arrest could lead to the unravelling of the whole chain of the business in this case," said Gupta.

The police are also in search of one Bikka, who had allegedly purchased liquor from the duo in this instance, and are also tracking nine others identified as the duo's regular buyers. They will all be arrested soon, said the DGP. The nine persons had been identified by Lovepreet as those who were regularly purchasing liquor from him. A total of 160 litres of spurious alcohol, in 4 cans of capacity of 40 litres each, along with 2 empty drums of capacity of 200 litres each, 2 empty cans of capacity of 40 litres, and 7 small pouches of 2-3 litres each, were seized from house of Gurwinder, from where the two accused were apprehended, police said.

"Chemical examination of the seized liquor has revealed that it was totally spurious and completely unfit for human consumption. Its key chemicals were 1-propanal, iso butanol, acetal, ethyl lactate and ethyl hexanoate," the DGP added. An FIR under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the state-wide raids continued as part of the crackdown order against liquor mafia by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, leading to 100 more arrests in 146 cases registered in 24 hours. (ANI)

