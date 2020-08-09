Siliguri Metropolitan Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Siliguri Metropolitan Police Commissioner Tripurari Atharv has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in home isolation and his condition is stable.

In West Bengal, there are 25,486 coronavirus cases at present. Indian on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379. With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated.