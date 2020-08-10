Arrest of Lai marks end of Hong Kong's press freedom, activist Law says
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on Monday that the "crazy" arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai marked the end of freedom of the press in the former British colony and the spread of the politics of fear.
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on Monday that the "crazy" arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai marked the end of freedom of the press in the former British colony and the spread of the politics of fear.
Lai, 71, has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing.
"Crazy arrests," Law said. "The end of freedom of press in Hong Kong. The national security law is quashing the freedom of our society, spreading politics of fear."
