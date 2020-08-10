UK warns HK media freedom must be upheld after Lai's arrest

UK warns HK media freedom must be upheld after Lai's arrestReuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:45 IST
A national security law is being used to silence opposition in Hong Kong where media freedom needs to be maintained, a junior British Foreign Office minister said on Monday, after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
"Deeply concerned by arrest of Jimmy Lai & 6 others in #HongKong," Nigel Adams said on Twitter.
"Media freedom must be upheld. More evidence the National security law being used as pretext to silence opposition."
