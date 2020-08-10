UK warns HK media freedom must be upheld after Lai's arrest

A national security law is being used to silence opposition in Hong Kong where media freedom needs to be maintained, a junior British Foreign Office minister said on Monday, after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

"Deeply concerned by arrest of ⁦Jimmy Lai & 6 others in #HongKong," Nigel Adams said on Twitter.

"Media freedom must be upheld. More evidence the National security law being used as pretext to silence opposition."