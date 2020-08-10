Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says deeply concerned by Hong Kong arrest of media tycoon

Britain accused China of using a national security law as a pretext to silence opposition after the Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under the new rule.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:19 IST
Britain says deeply concerned by Hong Kong arrest of media tycoon
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

Britain accused China of using a national security law as a pretext to silence opposition after the Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under the new rule. "This is further evidence that the national security law is being used as a pretext to silence opposition. The Hong Kong authorities must uphold the rights and freedoms of its people," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

"We are deeply concerned by the arrest of Jimmy Lai and six other individuals in Hong Kong. Freedom of the press is explicitly guaranteed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and basic law, and is supposed to be protected under Article Four of the National Security Law." Mainland-born Lai has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

2009 contempt case: Needs to examine whether corruption comment per se amount to contempt, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to examine whether comments on corruption against judges per se amounted t...

At meeting with PM on floods, Nitish flags non-cooperation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to non-cooperation from Nepal in carrying out flood management work in accordance with an agreement, and sought his intervention on the matter. R...

Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit and anger grows over Beirut blast

Lebanons cabinet faced rising pressure on Monday to step down after a devastating explosion that has stirred public outrage and prompted resignations of several ministers, with the justice minister the latest to go and the finance minister ...

France helps hunt for killers of aid workers in Niger

Soldiers from France and Niger combed a giraffe reserve and surrounding areas on Monday for signs of the gunmen who killed six French aid workers along with their local guide and driver, a French military source said.Attackers on motorbikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020