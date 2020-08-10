Left Menu
Pompeo deeply troubled by Hong Kong tycoon arrest

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter ( @SecPompeo )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was "deeply troubled" by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai "under Hong Kong's draconian National Security Law."

Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as around 200 police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper. "Further proof that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms and eroded the rights of its people," Pompeo said in a Twitter post.

