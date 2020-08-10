Left Menu
AIIMS attendant who fled with patient's money held

A male attendant at AIIMS, who had escaped with a patient's money, has been arrested from Gurgaon, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A male attendant at AIIMS, who had escaped with a patient's money, has been arrested from Gurgaon, the Delhi Police said on Monday. As per the police, several raids were conducted in search of accused in Haridwar, Ghaziabad and Noida, but he couldn't be traced. However, he was soon arrested after a raid was conducted at a Gurgaon hotel.

"The details of the accused were analysed. It was found that the accused Satish was using multiple mobile numbers and a new number was taken recently. The accused was regularly changing his position and using OYO App for booking hotel rooms," the Delhi Police said. "On July 25, while going for the eye operation at AIIMS, the victim handed over Rs 60,000 to the attendant and asked him to wait but he fled with the money," police said.

While an amount of Rs 29,500 has been recovered from his possession, further interrogation is on, police added. (ANI)

