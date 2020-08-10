Left Menu
India's COVID-19 case count over 22 lakh, recoveries cross 15 lakh

India reported 62,064 coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total count of cases over 22 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 62,064 coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total count of cases over 22 lakh. The day's death toll also crossed the thousand mark to 1,007 with the cumulative toll going up to 44,386.

Union Health Ministry said that the country's COVID-19 count includes 6,34,945 active cases and 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated patients. It said that the COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 15 lakh mark with the highest single-day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,35,743 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the country and the number of recoveries exceeds the number of active cases by over nine lakh. While the percentage of active cases stands at 28.66, the recovery rate is almost 70 per cent, and the case fatality rate is at two per cent and is steadily declining, the ministry said.

It said COVID-19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra, the worst affected state by the pandemic, reported 9,181 new COVID-19 cases along with 6,711 discharges and 293 deaths today.

The total number of cases now stands at 5,24,513 in the state including 1,47,735 active cases, 18,050 deaths and 3,58,421 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the second-worst affected state by the pandemic, recorded 5,914 new cases and 114 deaths. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 3,02,815 including 53,009 active cases, 2,44,675 discharged patients and 5,041 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,665 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths today. The total count of cases in the state is 2,35,525 including 87,773 active cases, 1,45,636 recovered cases and 2,116 deaths. Delhi reported 707 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths today. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 1,46,134 including 1,31,657 recoveries, 10,346 active cases and 4,131 deaths.

Bihar's COVID-19 case count stands at 82,741 with 28,151 active cases, 54,139 discharged cases and 450 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is 65.43 per cent. Karnataka reported 4,267 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths today. The total count of cases now stands at 1,82,354, including 99,126 discharged patients, 79,908 active cases and 3,312 deaths.

Punjab reported 988 new COVID-19 cases taking the count of cases to 24,889. Death toll in the state has risen to 604 after 20 deaths were reported today. In Uttarakhand, 389 new cases were reported today taking the total count of cases to 10,021 including 6,301 recoveries and 134 deaths.

Haryana reported 794 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 42,429. The death toll stands at 489. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 784 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The state count of cases is 35,515 of which there are 12,737 active cases and 22,616 recovered patients. The death toll due to the disease stands at 115. In Jammu and Kashmir, 470 new cases were reported today (102 from Jammu division and 368 from Kashmir). The total count of cases stands at 25,367 including 7,514 active cases, 17,375 recoveries and 47s deaths.

Rajasthan reported 11 deaths and 1,173 new coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 count to 53,670. According to the Rajasthan Health Department, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,810 and 757 patients were discharged today.

