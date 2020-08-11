Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid positive Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, undergoes brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where he was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:47 IST
Covid positive Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, undergoes brain surgery
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where he was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind wished for the speedy recovery of Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.The Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "President Kovind spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President.Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery."Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President."Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.Banerjee said she is concerned about the former President and wished he got well soon."Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for COVID-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery," said the West Bengal Chief Minister through her twitter handle. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16 to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. The country posted more than 376,000 new COVID-1...

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...

Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at 550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was off...

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020