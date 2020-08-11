Left Menu
With spike of 53,601 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 22,68,676

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:19 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,98,290 samples were tested on August 10 and over 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far. Active coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra has climbed to 1,48,042.

The Government of India said that India has now 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99 per cent deaths. (ANI)

